4 Republicans defect, vote against Trump's Iran war in Senate 

The United States Senate has advanced a resolution to curtail President Donald Trump 's war powers in Iran . The measure was passed with a 50-47 vote, with four Republican senators, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul and Bill Cassidy, breaking ranks to support it. Three Republicans, John Cornyn, Tommy Tuberville and Thom Tillis, skipped voting, shifting the balance in Democrats' favor for the first time since they began introducing war powers motions related to Iran.

Withdrawal proposal Resolution unlikely to be enacted, as Trump expected to veto The resolution, spearheaded by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, seeks to direct the president to withdraw US Armed Forces from hostilities within or against Iran unless authorized by a declaration of war or specific military force authorization. The vote was merely the first step in the Senate. Even if both chambers pass the resolution, the president is expected to veto it.

Political impact 'Republicans are starting to crack' But Democrats say that the decision is significant and has the ability to shift the president's views about the war. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the vote showed that "Republicans are starting to crack, and momentum is building to check him." "While I support the administration's efforts to dismantle Iran's nuclear program, the White House and Pentagon have left Congress in the dark on Operation Epic Fury," Cassidy wrote on social media after the vote.

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