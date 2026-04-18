47 women, girls killed each day in Gaza: UN Women

A report by the United Nations Women has revealed that over 38,000 women and girls were killed in Gaza between October 2023 and December 2025. The report, titled The Cost of the War in Gaza on Women and Girls, states that an average of at least 47 women and girls were killed every day during this period. The deaths include over 22,000 women and 16,000 girls.

Continued violence Violence continues against women and girls The report highlights that despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in October 2025, violence against women and girls has continued. Over 730 people have been killed since the ceasefire, with more than 2,000 injured. The UN Women report also notes that nearly 11,000 women and girls have suffered injuries leading to lifelong disabilities.

Humanitarian crisis Women and girls facing severe food insecurity The ongoing conflict has severely disrupted access to basic needs such as food, shelter, and healthcare for women and girls. Nearly one million have been repeatedly displaced, while almost 79,000 are facing severe food insecurity. Sofia Calltorp, UN Women Chief of Humanitarian Action, said that infrastructure damage has made it impossible for them to access healthcare services.

Advertisement