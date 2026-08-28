Tremor of magnitude 5.1 hits Sichuan province, China
What's the story
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Longchang City in Neijiang, Sichuan province, on Friday afternoon. The China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) confirmed the quake occurred at 1:13pm Beijing Time with an epicenter at a latitude of 29.23 degrees north and a longitude of 105.22 degrees east. The tremor was recorded at a depth of 13km, which is considered relatively shallow and could potentially be felt across nearby areas.
Geographic significance
About Longchang City
Longchang City is a county-level city under the administration of Neijiang in southeastern Sichuan.
It is located near the border with Chongqing Municipality and lies approximately halfway between the major cities of Chengdu and Chongqing.
The city is situated in the Sichuan Basin and serves as an important transportation link between Sichuan and its neighboring regions.
Aftermath update
No reports of casualties or damage yet
As of now, there have been no reports of casualties or damage from the earthquake.
The authorities are yet to confirm if there will be any aftershocks following this quake.
Given its relatively shallow depth, it is possible that tremors may have been felt in nearby areas.
Further updates are awaited on the situation in Longchang City post-earthquake.