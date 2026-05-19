5 dead, including teen gunmen, in San Diego mosque shooting
What's the story
A shooting incident at the Islamic Center of San Diego in California on Monday left three men dead. The deceased include a security guard who is believed to have prevented further bloodshed. The two teenage gunmen, aged 17 and 19, were later found dead inside their vehicle from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
Ongoing probe
Suspects left behind suicide note with references to racial pride
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has joined local authorities in investigating the case as a suspected hate crime against the Muslim community. One suspect allegedly took a gun from his parents' home and left behind a suicide note with references to racial pride. Hate-filled messages were also found on one of the weapons used in the attack.
Aftermath measures
All children at mosque's day school evacuated safely
San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl confirmed that all children at the mosque's day school were evacuated safely. The shooting occurred just before noon outside the largest Islamic center in San Diego County. In a separate incident nearby, shots were fired at a landscaper, but no injuries were reported. Police are investigating whether this incident is related to the mosque attack.
Twitter Post
Evacuation of children after shooting
Kids being evacuated from the Mosque in San Diego after the shooting today pic.twitter.com/rSP9znG1II— Hussein Mizoury (@husseinmizoury) May 18, 2026