6.0-magnitude quake strikes Japan 

A powerful earthquake of 6.0 magnitude struck off the coast of Japan on New Year's Eve, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The quake hit around 90km east of Noda in Iwate Prefecture, Honshu, at a depth of about 40km under the sea floor. No major damage or injuries have been reported so far from nearby coastal communities.

Seismic zone Japan's 'Ring of Fire' region prone to seismic activity The earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean, a region that is no stranger to seismic activity owing to its position on the "Ring of Fire." This area is known for its frequent tectonic plate interactions. The quake comes just a day after another 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the same region and just weeks after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Aomori region, in the north of Japan's main island, Honshu.

Tsunami alert No tsunami warning issued after recent earthquake At least 52 people were injured nationwide due to this earthquake, according to the USGS. The aftershocks also prompted Japan's first "megaquake" advisory for the region. However, unlike the December 8 Aomori quake, which triggered tsunami warnings and waves up to 70cm along the Hokkaido and Tohoku coasts, no such alerts were issued after this quake. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) is closely monitoring seismic activity but has ruled out an increased risk of a major tsunami from this event.