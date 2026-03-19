6 US allies 'ready' to support safe passage through Hormuz

Six major powers, including the United Kingdom , France , Germany, and Japan, have expressed their readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement comes as Iran 's blockade has disrupted commercial shipping in this key maritime chokepoint. In a joint statement, the six countries, which also include Netherlands and Italy, called on "Iran to immediately cease its threats, laying of mines, drone...missile attacks and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping."

Joint statement Allies condemn Iran's attacks on commercial vessels The six powers condemned "in the strongest terms recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf." It said freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law, including under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The effects of Iran's actions will be felt by people in all parts of the world, especially the most vulnerable, it added.

Conflict 20,000 seafarers stranded The war, which began on February 28 when the US and Israel bombed Iran, has prompted Tehran to counter with strikes across the Gulf region, with 23 commercial vessels, including 10 tankers, reporting attacks or incidents. According to the International Maritime Organization, the situation has left around 20,000 sailors stuck on 3,200 vessels west of the strait.

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NATO response US President Trump had appealed for help in reopening strait US President Donald Trump had appealed to other world powers and NATO to help reopen the Hormuz Strait. His call was initially rebuffed but on Wednesday, NATO chief Mark Rutte said the military alliance's members were discussing the "best way" to open the Strait of Hormuz. A UK defense official said that while many nations are hesitant to deploy warships due to the current threat level, they are working closely with allies on possible actions.

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