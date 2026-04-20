The quake was also felt in Tokyo

7.4-magnitude quake hits northern Japan; tsunami warning issued

By Chanshimla Varah 01:57 pm Apr 20, 202601:57 pm

What's the story

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan on Monday, Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) said. The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers at 4:53pm, according to the JMA. It has issued a tsunami warning for waves up to three meters (10 feet) on Hokkaido and Iwate and Aomori prefectures. Per AFP, the quake was felt even in Tokyo, hundreds of kilometers away.