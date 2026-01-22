7 more countries agree to join Trump's 'Board of peace'

United States President Donald Trump has announced that seven more countries have agreed to join his "Board of Peace." The new members include Saudi Arabia , Turkey , Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Qatar. They will join Israel, which had earlier confirmed its participation. The board was initially intended to help end the two-year war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and oversee reconstruction efforts. However, its proposed charter makes no mention of the Palestinian territory and looks to supplant UN functions.

Putin's response Putin's participation under consideration, says Russia Trump also claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to join but the latter said that his country is still studying the invitation. He said Russia was ready to allocate $1 billion from frozen Russian assets for the initiative. It is unclear how many countries have been invited to join the board.

Global response Vatican and other countries respond to Trump's invitation The Vatican has also confirmed that Pope Leo has been invited to join the board, but a decision is pending. Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob declined the invitation, citing concerns over its interference with international order. Other countries like Canada and the United Kingdom are yet to publicly respond. The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Morocco and Vietnam have already joined.

Advertisement

Charter details Board's charter and founding members revealed A leaked document has revealed that the board's charter will come into effect once three states agree to it. Member states will be given renewable three-year terms, with permanent seats available for those contributing $1 billion. The charter designates the body as an international organization under international law, with Trump as chairman and US representative. He has authority to appoint executive board members and create or dissolve subsidiary bodies.

Advertisement