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8 people dead after helicopter crashes in Indonesia
The incident occurred shortly after takeoff

8 people dead after helicopter crashes in Indonesia

By Chanshimla Varah
Apr 17, 2026
12:47 pm
What's the story

A tragic helicopter crash in West Kalimantan, Indonesia, has claimed the lives of all eight people on board. The incident occurred shortly after takeoff from a plantation area. The aircraft lost contact five minutes into its flight and was later discovered in a densely forested and hilly terrain. "All eight bodies have been transported to Pontianak," Sekadau police Public Relations Officer Triyono said.

Crash details

Crash site is in hilly terrain: Official

The helicopter, an Airbus H130, was owned by Matthew Air Nusantara. It took off from a plantation area in Melawi, West Kalimantan province. Mohammad Syafii, head of Indonesia's rescue agency Basarnas, said that "the location of the crash or loss of contact is in a densely forested area with steep hilly terrain." He said debris suspected to be the helicopter's tail was found about three kilometers west of where contact was lost.

Safety concerns

Indonesia has a poor aviation safety record

Indonesia has a poor aviation safety record, with several fatal accidents in recent years. In January, a turboprop plane chartered by the fisheries ministry crashed into a mountain on Sulawesi island, killing all 10 people on board. Last September, another helicopter crash in South Kalimantan province killed eight people onboard. Just two weeks later, four more were killed in a separate helicopter crash in Papua district's Ilaga area.

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