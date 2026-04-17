8 people dead after helicopter crashes in Indonesia

Crash details

Crash site is in hilly terrain: Official

The helicopter, an Airbus H130, was owned by Matthew Air Nusantara. It took off from a plantation area in Melawi, West Kalimantan province. Mohammad Syafii, head of Indonesia's rescue agency Basarnas, said that "the location of the crash or loss of contact is in a densely forested area with steep hilly terrain." He said debris suspected to be the helicopter's tail was found about three kilometers west of where contact was lost.