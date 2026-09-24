9-year-old guitar prodigy sets sights on Guinness World Record
What's the story
Adrian Abraham, a nine-year-old UK-based guitarist of Indian origin, is preparing for his Grade 8 electric guitar exam. If he passes, he'll become the youngest person to achieve that milestone on the electric guitar, earning an official Guinness World Record, reported Wion. The current record holder is Alexander Hargraves from Colne, England, who achieved it earlier this year at 11 years and seven months.
Musical journey
Abraham has global artist sponsorships from Marshall Amplifiers, Solar Guitars
Abraham's technical prowess has earned him global artist sponsorships from two renowned names in rock music: Marshall Amplifiers and Solar Guitars.
Speaking about his passion for music, the outlet quoted Abraham saying, "I just love playing the guitar and expressing myself through rock and metal music."
"Preparing for my Grade 8 exam is a lot of hard work, but the thought of setting a Guinness World Record keeps me practicing every day!"
Musical versatility
'I also really love exploring my roots by covering...'
Abraham's musical repertoire ranges from Western metal to Indian rock tracks.
"I also really love exploring my roots by covering great Indian tracks like the music from Rockstar," he said.
"It's so cool to see people from all over the world enjoying how I mix Western rock with Bollywood elements."
Exam details
Grade 8 exam is a challenging benchmark
The Grade 8 electric guitar exam is considered a challenging benchmark.
For the unversed, it usually requires an advanced command of musical interpretation, technique, sight-reading, and aural skills.
Abraham added, "I want to show other kids that if you love something and practice hard, you can achieve big things no matter how old you are."