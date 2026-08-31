'Every second counts': Families of 933 workers await tunnel rescue 

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) believes the workers might have access to oxygen and water inside the facility but conditions remain unknown.

In a bid to expedite rescue efforts, China on Saturday sent nine specialist tunnel rescuers at Kathmandu's request.

"It's frustratingly slow operation," Jiban Khadka of Pyuthan, whose relative is also believed to be trapped inside the plant.

"The longer it takes, the more our hope dies."