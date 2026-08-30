Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei calls for Muslim unity against US, Israel
What's the story
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has called for unity among Muslim nations against the United States and Israel. The appeal comes six months into the Middle East war, which started when his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed on February 28. Notably, Mojtaba has not made any public appearances since taking office.
Unity call
'Solution to Islamic nations' problems is unity'
Khamenei stressed the need for cooperation among Islamic nations.
He said, "The solution to the problems of the Islamic nations is unity of words, friendship, and cooperation on the path of goodness."
He also warned against actions creating divisions among Muslims.
"Anyone, in any position, who does anything that leads to division among Muslims and creates conflict in the Muslim community, knowingly or unknowingly, intentionally or unintentionally, has served the purpose of the enemies of Islam," he said.
Confrontation call
Recognize your real enemy, understand its plan: Khamenei to Muslims
Khamenei urged Muslim leaders to recognize and confront what he called their "real enemy," the United States and Israel.
He said, "Recognize your real enemy, understand its plan, and confront it."
Over the course of the conflict, Iran has targeted US military bases across the Middle East, including in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain, leading to even more strained relations with the countries.
Social cohesion
Khamenei prohibits actions detrimental to social cohesion
Khamenei also called on Iranian officials and citizens to maintain unity against Israel and the United States.
He said, "Again, this servant's advice to the Iranian people is to not allow any differences to arise among themselves in any way."
In a separate statement, he prohibited actions detrimental to social cohesion: "I firmly declare that doing anything detrimental to social cohesion is prohibited."
Economic proposals
De-dollarization of Iran's economy proposed by Khamenei
Khamenei also proposed gradual de-dollarization of Iran's economy and boosting economic production to support growth.
These remarks come after months of a US naval blockade and years of crippling sanctions affecting livelihoods in Iran.
In late December 2025, widespread protests broke out in Iran due to acute economic collapse, severe currency depreciation, and mounting public anger against the country's leadership.