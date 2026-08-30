Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei calls for Muslim unity against US, Israel

Khamenei stressed the need for cooperation among Islamic nations.

He said, "The solution to the problems of the Islamic nations is unity of words, friendship, and cooperation on the path of goodness."

He also warned against actions creating divisions among Muslims.

"Anyone, in any position, who does anything that leads to division among Muslims and creates conflict in the Muslim community, knowingly or unknowingly, intentionally or unintentionally, has served the purpose of the enemies of Islam," he said.