Why Iran blocking Bab el-Mandeb could be disastrous for world

Iran has threatened to block the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key global trade route. The announcement comes after Iran suspended talks with the United States amid Israel 's offensive in Lebanon. According to state media, Iran and its allies have decided to "set their determination to completely block the Strait of Hormuz and activate other fronts, including the Bab el-Mandeb Strait." The two straits combined account for a significant share of maritime traffic that includes oil and other trade.

Trade significance What is Bab el-Mandeb Strait? The Bab el-Mandeb Strait connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea. It is a narrow passageway between Yemen and Djibouti or Eritrea in Africa. The strait is crucial for global trade as it carries five percent of the world's oil and 10% of all trade.

Economic impact Impact on global economy Blocking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait would have a severe impact on the global economy. Saudi Arabia has been using this route more often to export oil after disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. If both straits are blocked, it could cut off 25% of the world's oil and gas supply, according to an Al Jazeera report.

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