After tsunami warning, Japan on high alert for 'huge' earthquake

Japan is on high alert for a potential "huge" earthquake within the next week, following a 7.7 magnitude quake off its northeast coast. The tremor, which struck at 16:52 local time (08:52 BST), was centered in waters off Iwate prefecture, about 530km north of Tokyo . It triggered an evacuation order and warnings of possible tsunami waves reaching up to three meters (10 feet).

Post-quake scenario Aftershocks expected in coming week The largest tsunami waves recorded were 80cm high. However, tsunami warnings and advisories were lifted hours after the quake. Japan's meteorological agency has warned that stronger aftershocks could occur in the coming week, with a "relatively higher than during normal times" risk of quakes. The agency cautioned that these could produce bigger waves than those seen on Monday.

Aftermath impact More than 170,000 people ordered to evacuate In the wake of Monday's quake, more than 170,000 people were ordered to evacuate from coastal and riverside areas across several prefectures in Japan. The evacuation order was the second-highest alert level on a three-tier system. Tsunami waves were expected to hit repeatedly, prompting Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to urge citizens to seek higher ground. Bullet train services were disrupted, and around 100 homes lost power due to the tremor.

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