US strike that killed 157 Iranians 'stemmed from AI overreliance'

The Bloomberg report, based on interviews with over two dozen US officials, described a "cascade of preventable failures."

According to the report and other previous reports, the school was once part of an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) military compound.

Commercial satellite imagery from 2017 showed walls and separate entrances distinguishing the school from the military facility.

Images from 2018 also revealed brightly painted walls, a football field, and markings consistent with children's activities.