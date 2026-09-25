Air India pilot fails alcohol test in Zurich
What's the story
An Air India pilot was removed from duty at Zurich Airport on September 6, after ground handling staff detected the smell of alcohol. The incident took place before the scheduled departure of flight AI 151 to Delhi. Swiss aviation authorities conducted sobriety tests on the pilot, which revealed a blood alcohol level above the permissible limit for flight crew members.
Regulatory response
Incident reported to DGCA for regulatory proceedings
The incident has been reported to India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for further regulatory proceedings.
Switzerland's Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) confirmed that it took action against the pilot under Swiss regulations and informed DGCA about the incident.
FOCA stated, "The responsibility for further handling of this case lies with the DGCA as the competent authority of the state of the operator."
Safety commitment
Air India reaffirms zero-tolerance approach toward safety violations
Air India has reiterated its zero-tolerance approach toward safety and regulatory violations.
The airline said confirmed breaches are dealt with firmly in accordance with applicable regulations and company policy.
Senior pilots have expressed concerns over a disconnect between airline management and cockpit crew, with one captain saying, "There is a yawning gap between the top management and the flying pilots."
Compliance review
DGCA asks Air India to strengthen safeguards
The DGCA has asked Air India to strengthen its safeguards after the incident.
The regulator is also preparing for an audit by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which could affect Indian carriers' operations in America if found non-compliant.
An Air India spokesperson said, "Any confirmed breach is dealt with firmly, and action in accordance with regulatory requirements and company policy is enforced."