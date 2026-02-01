LOADING...
Home / News / World News / AirAsia flight diverts after passenger strips, threatens to jump out 
AirAsia flight diverts after passenger strips, threatens to jump out 
The incident took place on January 29

AirAsia flight diverts after passenger strips, threatens to jump out 

By Chanshimla Varah
Feb 01, 2026
03:47 pm
What's the story

An AirAsia flight from Vietnam to Thailand was diverted after a passenger reportedly created panic by behaving aggressively. The incident took place on January 29 on flight AK647, which was traveling from Nha Trang to Bangkok. The aircraft had already been delayed by nearly one hour and 40 minutes when the situation escalated shortly after take-off.

Mid-air chaos

Demanded that the aircraft door be opened

Eyewitness accounts and videos shared on social media show the man, reportedly speaking Russian, stripping to his underwear and roaming the cabin. He climbed over seats, confronted flight attendants, and demanded that the aircraft door be opened. Passengers said he shouted at crew members in English, "Don't touch me," and ordered them to unlock the door.

Unruly passenger

Threatened to jump out of the plane

Footage from the scene shows the man threatening to jump from the aircraft and asking passengers if they wanted to die. Despite attempts by crew and passengers to calm him down, he continued shouting in both English and Russian. As things got out of hand, the flight's captain requested an emergency landing at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok.

Advertisement

Twitter Post

Watch the video here

Advertisement

Arrest details

Man arrested at airport

After landing, the man allegedly forced his way out of the aircraft before airport stairs were positioned. He jumped onto the tarmac, injuring his leg in the process. Thai police quickly arrested him on the runway. Local media reports suggest he could face legal action under Thai law for his behavior during the flight.

Advertisement