AirAsia flight diverts after passenger strips, threatens to jump out 

An AirAsia flight from Vietnam to Thailand was diverted after a passenger reportedly created panic by behaving aggressively. The incident took place on January 29 on flight AK647, which was traveling from Nha Trang to Bangkok. The aircraft had already been delayed by nearly one hour and 40 minutes when the situation escalated shortly after take-off.

Mid-air chaos Demanded that the aircraft door be opened Eyewitness accounts and videos shared on social media show the man, reportedly speaking Russian, stripping to his underwear and roaming the cabin. He climbed over seats, confronted flight attendants, and demanded that the aircraft door be opened. Passengers said he shouted at crew members in English, "Don't touch me," and ordered them to unlock the door.

Unruly passenger Threatened to jump out of the plane Footage from the scene shows the man threatening to jump from the aircraft and asking passengers if they wanted to die. Despite attempts by crew and passengers to calm him down, he continued shouting in both English and Russian. As things got out of hand, the flight's captain requested an emergency landing at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok.

Advertisement

Twitter Post Watch the video here Русский турист на рейсе Нячанг — Бангкок после посадки прыгнул без трапа, повредил ногу и попытался сбежать.

Не дотерпел - сильно русский дух стремился наружу из тесной оболочки самолета! pic.twitter.com/EgsDP4xzMj — FAKE OFF (@fakeofforg) January 30, 2026

Advertisement