AirAsia flight diverts after passenger strips, threatens to jump out
An AirAsia flight from Vietnam to Thailand was diverted after a passenger reportedly created panic by behaving aggressively. The incident took place on January 29 on flight AK647, which was traveling from Nha Trang to Bangkok. The aircraft had already been delayed by nearly one hour and 40 minutes when the situation escalated shortly after take-off.
Mid-air chaos
Demanded that the aircraft door be opened
Eyewitness accounts and videos shared on social media show the man, reportedly speaking Russian, stripping to his underwear and roaming the cabin. He climbed over seats, confronted flight attendants, and demanded that the aircraft door be opened. Passengers said he shouted at crew members in English, "Don't touch me," and ordered them to unlock the door.
Unruly passenger
Threatened to jump out of the plane
Footage from the scene shows the man threatening to jump from the aircraft and asking passengers if they wanted to die. Despite attempts by crew and passengers to calm him down, he continued shouting in both English and Russian. As things got out of hand, the flight's captain requested an emergency landing at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok.
Русский турист на рейсе Нячанг — Бангкок после посадки прыгнул без трапа, повредил ногу и попытался сбежать.— FAKE OFF (@fakeofforg) January 30, 2026
Не дотерпел - сильно русский дух стремился наружу из тесной оболочки самолета! pic.twitter.com/EgsDP4xzMj
Arrest details
Man arrested at airport
After landing, the man allegedly forced his way out of the aircraft before airport stairs were positioned. He jumped onto the tarmac, injuring his leg in the process. Thai police quickly arrested him on the runway. Local media reports suggest he could face legal action under Thai law for his behavior during the flight.