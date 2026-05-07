Alleged suicide note written by Epstein unsealed 

A United States federal judge has unsealed an alleged suicide note written by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The note was first discovered by his former cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City . The note was found after Epstein's unsuccessful suicide attempt in July 2019, just weeks before he was found dead in his jail cell.

Unverified document Note read: 'It is a treat to be able' The note, which does not include a signature, reads, "They investigated me for months — FOUND NOTHING!!!" reads the note. "It is a treat to be able to choose one's time to say goodbye. Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!! NO FUN - NOT WORTH IT!!" The note was unsealed after the New York Times published an article last week revealing its existence and petitioning the court in White Plains, New York, for its release.

Legal implications Note was sealed due to attorney-client privilege Tartaglione, a former NYPD officer serving life for a quadruple murder conviction, discovered Epstein unresponsive in their cell. Epstein initially claimed Tartaglione had attacked him but later recanted. After obtaining the alleged suicide note, he gave it to his legal team as possible evidence against future assault allegations from Epstein. The note was sealed due to attorney-client privilege during Tartaglione's appeal case.

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NYT Tartaglione first spoke of the note in a podcast However, in a letter to the judge last week, the New York Times argued that there was no need to keep the note sealed because Tartaglione had revealed its contents in public. Tartaglione first spoke of the note in a podcast last year. "It said something like 'FBI, you know, looked into me for months and found nothing.' Then he wrote, 'What do you want me to do? Cry about it?'...and then he wrote 'time to say goodbye.'"

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