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5 killed after Amazon cargo plane crashes at Miami airport
The aircraft overran the airport's diagonal runway

5 killed after Amazon cargo plane crashes at Miami airport

By Akash Pandey
Sep 07, 2026
09:21 am
What's the story

An Amazon Prime Air cargo plane, operated by 21 Air, crashed at Miami International Airport on Sunday. The incident occurred when the Boeing 767-300, operating as Prime Air Flight 7598, landed after arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico. The aircraft overran the airport's diagonal runway around 2:00pm ET and collided with several vehicles before catching fire.

Aftermath

NTSB has launched an investigation into the incident

The crash resulted in the closure of all runways and taxiways at Miami International Airport. A ground stop was also issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation into the incident.

"The actual cause of the incident will be determined by the FAA and the NTSB," said Miami-Dade County fire chief Ray Jadallah.

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Aircraft overran airport's diagonal runway

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Rescue efforts

Five people were killed, five others were injured

More than 60 units of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene. The fire was battled and those affected were assessed.

Five people were killed in the incident, while five others were injured. Three of the injured were taken to trauma centers in critical condition, and two others were treated at a local hospital.

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Amazon has officially confirmed the incident

Company statement

Amazon Air aircraft involved in the incident

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel confirmed the involvement of an Amazon Air aircraft in the incident.

She said, "This is a fast-moving situation and we're still gathering details."

Nantel also emphasized that their priority was the safety and well-being of everyone involved.

Miami Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz described the scene as "really tragic" but assured there was "no apparent threat to public safety."

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Post-crash visuals

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