The Berkshire mansion formerly owned by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was allegedly bought with funds from a company linked to an international bribery scheme, according to an investigation by the BBC. The property, Sunninghill Park, was sold for £15 million (approximately $20 million) to Kazakh billionaire Timur Kulibayev, known by his epithet, the "Oil Prince." The purchase price was reportedly about £3 million ($4 million) over the asking price and around £7 million ($9.3 million) above its market value.

Legal defense Kulibayev's lawyers deny bribery allegations Kulibayev, the son-in-law of Kazakhstan's former president Nursultan Nazarbayev and a major player in the country's oil and gas sector, has been linked to a bribery scheme through the funds used to purchase the mansion. However, his lawyers have denied these allegations. They claim that Kulibayev did not engage in any corrupt practices and that the money used to buy Sunninghill Park was legitimate. Notably, Nursultan Nazarbayev was Kazakhstan's president from 1991 to 2019.

Company role Enviro Pacific Investments: The company at the center of controversy The funds used for the purchase of Sunninghill Park were reportedly from Enviro Pacific Investments, a company linked to a bribery scheme in 2007. Italian prosecutors have alleged that this firm was involved in corrupt practices. Despite these allegations, Kulibayev's lawyers maintain that he had no part in any wrongdoing associated with this company or its funds. Meanwhile, the mansion lay empty for years after Kulibayev's purchase and was eventually demolished in 2016.