4 killed, 20 wounded in 2nd school shooting in Turkey
What's the story
At least four people have been killed and around 20 people wounded in a shooting at a middle school in the southern Turkish province of Kahramanmaras. According to Türkiye Today, Kahramanmaras Governor Mukerrem Unluer said the deceased include three teachers and the suspected shooter. This marks the second such attack in Turkey in just two days.
Minister
Attacker was an eighth-grade student
Governor Unluer stated that the attacker was an eighth-grade student who stormed two classrooms, using firearms believed to belong to his father. Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said the Kahramanmaras Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has immediately launched an investigation, assigning three deputy chief public prosecutors and four public prosecutors to the case.
Attack
16 injured in different school shooting
This incident comes just a day after a teenage attacker opened fire inside a vocational high school in Siverek, in Sanliurfa province, injuring 16 people before taking his own life with the same shotgun. The governor said the attacker, a former student, "randomly opened fire in the corridor with a pump-action shotgun." Officials also noted that the suspect did not have a criminal record.