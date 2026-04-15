This marks the second such attack in ​Turkey

4 killed, 20 wounded in 2nd school shooting in Turkey

By Chanshimla Varah 05:14 pm Apr 15, 202605:14 pm

What's the story

At least four ​people have been killed and around 20 people ​wounded in ​a shooting at a ⁠middle school ​in the ​southern Turkish province of Kahramanmaras. According to Türkiye Today, Kahramanmaras Governor Mukerrem Unluer said the deceased include three teachers and the suspected shooter. This marks the second such attack in ​Turkey in just two days.