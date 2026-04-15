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Home / News / World News / 4 killed, 20 wounded in 2nd school shooting in Turkey 
4 killed, 20 wounded in 2nd school shooting in Turkey 
This marks the second such attack in ​Turkey

4 killed, 20 wounded in 2nd school shooting in Turkey 

By Chanshimla Varah
Apr 15, 2026
05:14 pm
What's the story

At least four ​people have been killed and around 20 people ​wounded in ​a shooting at a ⁠middle school ​in the ​southern Turkish province of Kahramanmaras. According to Türkiye Today, Kahramanmaras Governor Mukerrem Unluer said the deceased include three teachers and the suspected shooter. This marks the second such attack in ​Turkey in just two days.

Minister

Attacker was an eighth-grade student

Governor Unluer stated that the attacker was an eighth-grade student who stormed two classrooms, using firearms believed to belong to his father. Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said the Kahramanmaras Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has immediately launched an investigation, assigning three deputy chief public prosecutors and four public prosecutors to the case.

Attack

16 injured in different school shooting 

This incident comes just a day after a teenage attacker opened fire inside a vocational high school in Siverek, in Sanliurfa province, injuring 16 people before taking his own life with the same shotgun. The governor said the attacker, a former student, "randomly opened fire in the corridor with a pump-action shotgun." Officials also noted that the suspect did not have a criminal record.

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