Watch: Another Sikh procession in New Zealand blocked with Haka
This is the second time in three weeks that a Sikh procession was disrupted by a right-wing group

By Snehil Singh
Jan 11, 2026
09:04 pm
What's the story

For the second time in three weeks, a Sikh religious procession was disrupted by a local right-wing group in New Zealand. The incident took place in the city of Tauranga on Sunday, January 11. The annual Nagar Kirtan was organized by the Sikh community to celebrate Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary, which fell on January 5. Local media reported the procession started from the Gurdwara Sikh Sangat temple and moved toward Tauranga Boys' College via Cameron Road.

Protest details

Right-wing group protests Sikh procession with haka

Despite heightened security measures by the police, a right-wing group associated with Pentecostal leader Brian Tamaki and his Destiny Church tried to disrupt the procession. They performed a traditional Maori haka dance as a protest and displayed banners saying, "This is New Zealand, not India." However, effective coordination between police and volunteers ensured the event ended without any major incidents. Tamaki later shared a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Twitter Post

Video of incident shared on social media

Condemnation expressed

SGPC president condemns disruption of Sikh procession

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami condemned the opposition to the Nagar Kirtan. He said that such incidents have disappointed the Sikh community. "Viewing the religious traditions of the Sikh community...with a hateful mindset is completely unacceptable," Dhami said. He called for the New Zealand and Indian governments to take serious notice of this matter and act against those responsible.

Past occurrence

Previous incident of disruption at Auckland parade

This was the second such incident in recent weeks. Nearly three weeks ago, a similar protest occurred during a Sikh parade in Auckland. The earlier protest was against the martyrdom of Sahibzadas, the sons of Guru Gobind Singh. The incident had sparked tensions within the local Sikh community and drew sharp reactions from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Akal Takht jathedar.