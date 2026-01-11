Watch: Another Sikh procession in New Zealand blocked with Haka

For the second time in three weeks, a Sikh religious procession was disrupted by a local right-wing group in New Zealand . The incident took place in the city of Tauranga on Sunday, January 11. The annual Nagar Kirtan was organized by the Sikh community to celebrate Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary, which fell on January 5. Local media reported the procession started from the Gurdwara Sikh Sangat temple and moved toward Tauranga Boys' College via Cameron Road.

Protest details Right-wing group protests Sikh procession with haka Despite heightened security measures by the police, a right-wing group associated with Pentecostal leader Brian Tamaki and his Destiny Church tried to disrupt the procession. They performed a traditional Maori haka dance as a protest and displayed banners saying, "This is New Zealand, not India." However, effective coordination between police and volunteers ensured the event ended without any major incidents. Tamaki later shared a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Twitter Post Video of incident shared on social media Second attempt to disrupt Sikh Nagar Kirtan, this time in Tauranga Newzeland



This Act is deeply disturbing and an attack on religious freedom.



Meanwhile SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami strongly condemned the incident , hatred against Sikh traditions is unacceptable. NZ… pic.twitter.com/62Hz9j8Syk — Gurpreet Garry Walia (@garrywalia_) January 11, 2026

Condemnation expressed SGPC president condemns disruption of Sikh procession Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami condemned the opposition to the Nagar Kirtan. He said that such incidents have disappointed the Sikh community. "Viewing the religious traditions of the Sikh community...with a hateful mindset is completely unacceptable," Dhami said. He called for the New Zealand and Indian governments to take serious notice of this matter and act against those responsible.