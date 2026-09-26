Anthony Albanese praises Narendra Modi for massively expanding energy access
World
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has given a shoutout to Prime Minister Modi for massively expanding energy access in India, saying, "To give PM Modi credit, more people have been given access to energy in India under his reign than any decade, or any region or any country in all of human history," at an Asia Society Policy Institute event while the world is facing energy supply issues, especially around the Strait of Hormuz due to rising tensions.
India buys oil from 41 suppliers
India is tackling global energy uncertainty by buying oil from more countries than ever, jumping from 27 to 41 suppliers.
Officials say this strategy is key to meeting the needs of 1.4 billion people and has helped avoid fuel shortages, even as conflicts disrupt supply chains elsewhere.