Antony Blinken says US will back India's defense against terrorism

Blinken talked about how India-US ties have grown from distant to genuinely close, thanks to shared interests and cultural connections.

He pointed out that areas like space, AI, and quantum tech could be next for collaboration.

Blinken also made it clear that while the US respects India's longstanding relationship with Russia, it doesn't expect India to cut those ties.

Meanwhile, he described the U.S.-Pakistan relationship as more regional, focused mostly on things like counterterrorism.