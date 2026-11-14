Antony Blinken says US will back India's defense against terrorism
At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026, Former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US will keep backing India's right to defend itself against terrorism.
He called India a global power and highlighted that the US and India are now teaming up on big international issues.
Blinken: US respects India's Russia ties
Blinken talked about how India-US ties have grown from distant to genuinely close, thanks to shared interests and cultural connections.
He pointed out that areas like space, AI, and quantum tech could be next for collaboration.
Blinken also made it clear that while the US respects India's longstanding relationship with Russia, it doesn't expect India to cut those ties.
Meanwhile, he described the U.S.-Pakistan relationship as more regional, focused mostly on things like counterterrorism.