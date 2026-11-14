Armed thieves rob De Beers, Paris's Rue de la Paix
A group of four armed thieves robbed the De Beers jewelry store on Paris's famous Rue de la Paix in broad daylight, grabbing luxury goods worth hundreds of thousands of euros.
The crew, carrying assault-style rifles and wearing helmets, pulled off the whole thing in just minutes before speeding away on motorcycles (no shots fired).
Paris police launch manhunt, store closed
Paris police have launched a manhunt and are deploying substantial resources to find the suspects.
The De Beers store is staying closed for now as investigations continue.
This robbery comes over a year after last year's Louvre Museum crown jewels theft, raising fresh concerns about how secure high-end spots really are in Paris these days.