Water dam breached in Tibet amid Nepal flood devastation
What's the story
An artificial lake, blocked by a landslide on the Tibetan side of the Nepal-China border, has burst again, raising fears of flooding in Nepal's riverine areas, Nepal media reported. The Nepal Police have issued a public notice warning about a serious flood threat to lower coastal regions after the dam at China's Jirong border crossing burst. The police have issued an emergency warning for residents living near the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers, asking them to evacuate immediately.
Flood alert
Evacuation ordered for residents near rivers
"All security personnel, rescue workers involved in rescue and relief operations, and the general public are requested to remain immediately alert and move to safe locations or notify others," Nepal Police said.
SSP Deep Shamsher Jabra, who is overseeing rescue operations in Rasuwa, confirmed that all security personnel and rescuers have been asked to move to safe places.
Twitter Post
Nepal Police alert
Nepal Police have issued an alert; tweets, "Information has been received that the water dam on the Tibetan side has burst again. Therefore, all security personnel, rescue workers involved in rescue and relief operations, and the general public are requested to remain immediately… pic.twitter.com/zLqKIim91D— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2026
Ongoing efforts
China halts search and rescue operations
China also suspended rescue operations along the Tibet-Nepal border due to fears of another flood.
A lake formed by immense piles of debris after a mudslide hit the border has begun overflowing toward the area that rescue teams were headed for, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
CCTV reported that all rescue teams have been ordered to stand by and await further instructions.
Rescuers who had earlier accessed the area have been asked to withdraw one kilometer from their original positions.
Rising danger
3 million cubic meters of water could pour in
The barrier lake, formed after a wall of mud and debris hit the border hub of Gyirong in Tibet, is expected to receive more water over the next three days.
This increases "the risk of breach that could send floodwaters downstream and potentially cause further damage in areas including Gyirong Port and elsewhere downstream," Xinhua reported.
China warned that 3 million cubic meters of water are expected to flow into an already dammed lake on its side of the border.