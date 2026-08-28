Water dam breached in Tibet amid Nepal flood devastation 

China also suspended rescue operations along the Tibet-Nepal border due to fears of another flood.

A lake formed by immense piles of debris after a mudslide hit the border has begun overflowing toward the area that rescue teams were headed for, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

CCTV reported that all rescue teams have been ordered to stand by and await further instructions.

Rescuers who had earlier accessed the area have been asked to withdraw one kilometer from their original positions.