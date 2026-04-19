As Trump warms to Munir, US intel raises red flag

Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has become the first foreign leader to visit Iran amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran. Munir has close ties with both US President Donald Trump and Iran's military leadership, and is said to have established Iran connections during his tenure as Pakistan's Director General of Military Intelligence from 2016-2017. Retired Pakistani General Ahmed Saeed revealed that Munir interacted with the Iranian leadership, the intelligence community, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Rising unease Munir's ties to IRGC a 'red flag' for Trump: Report Saeed also said that Munir has connections with Iran's regular army and intelligence. He had close ties with former IRGC Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and commander Hossein Salami, who was killed in a US strike in 2020. Bill Roggio, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, cautioned against trusting Pakistanis due to past actions in Afghanistan. He called Munir's ties to the IRGC a "massive red flag" for Trump's administration.

Caution Critics urge caution Critics have repeatedly described Islamabad as an unreliable partner, citing allegations that it received significant US assistance while simultaneously tolerating or enabling Taliban-linked networks. Pakistani analyst Raza Rumi stated that the rise of figures like Munir demonstrates how the military is "increasingly eclipsing" civilian leadership in Pakistan, reflecting a broader pattern of military dominance in the political landscape.

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