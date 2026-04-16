Asim Munir lands in Tehran to revive US-Iran talks

Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has landed in Tehran, leading a high-level delegation. The visit is part of Islamabad's efforts to revive talks between the United States and Iran after a recent deadlock in negotiations. After the two sides failed to reach an agreement, the White House had indicated that diplomatic efforts with Tehran were ongoing, with further ceasefire discussions expected to be held in Islamabad.

Mediation efforts Pakistan's mediation efforts appreciated by both Washington and Tehran "The purpose of the visit is to deliver a US message to the Iranian leadership and to plan the next round of negotiations," Iran's state-run Press TV reported. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also said he was "very pleased" to welcome Munir to Iran and reaffirmed Iran's commitment to "promoting peace and stability in the region."

Diplomatic appreciation Next round of talks likely in Pakistan again The United States hopes to hold another round of in-person negotiations with Iran before the current two-week ceasefire expires on April 21. While reports indicate that US officials are considering various dates, places, and regional mediators for the next round of talks, the White House stated the negotiations will likely take place in Pakistan. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "Pakistan is the only mediator in this negotiation, although many countries around the world have offered their help."

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