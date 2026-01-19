7 killed, 13 injured in Kabul blast: Afghanistan's Interior Ministry

An explosion rocked the Shahr-e-Naw district of Kabul , Afghanistan , on Monday. The blast took place at a Chinese restaurant in an area that is known to be one of the most secure parts of the capital and houses foreign nationals. The Taliban 's Interior Ministry has confirmed that seven people were killed in the incident, with 13 reported injured.

Ongoing investigation Taliban investigates cause of Kabul hotel explosion Abdul Mateen Qani, the spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, confirmed the fatalities and injuries but did not provide further details. Italian NGO Emergency stated, "Twenty people were received at our surgical centre in Kabul following an explosion this afternoon in the Shahr-e-Naw area, near the hospital. Among those received, seven were dead on arrival." The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, and no group has claimed responsibility for this attack yet.

Damage assessment Blast site near restaurant, injuries reported According to Xinhua news agency, the restaurant was badly damaged in the blast. The injured have been rushed to hospitals for emergency treatment. Footage from local TV channel Tolo News showed people fleeing the scene amid smoke and dust. Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran confirmed that the blast targeted a hotel in Shahr-e-Naw, an area with embassies and shopping complexes.

