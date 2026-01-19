7 killed, 13 injured in Kabul blast: Afghanistan's Interior Ministry
What's the story
An explosion rocked the Shahr-e-Naw district of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday. The blast took place at a Chinese restaurant in an area that is known to be one of the most secure parts of the capital and houses foreign nationals. The Taliban's Interior Ministry has confirmed that seven people were killed in the incident, with 13 reported injured.
Ongoing investigation
Abdul Mateen Qani, the spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, confirmed the fatalities and injuries but did not provide further details. Italian NGO Emergency stated, "Twenty people were received at our surgical centre in Kabul following an explosion this afternoon in the Shahr-e-Naw area, near the hospital. Among those received, seven were dead on arrival." The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, and no group has claimed responsibility for this attack yet.
Damage assessment
According to Xinhua news agency, the restaurant was badly damaged in the blast. The injured have been rushed to hospitals for emergency treatment. Footage from local TV channel Tolo News showed people fleeing the scene amid smoke and dust. Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran confirmed that the blast targeted a hotel in Shahr-e-Naw, an area with embassies and shopping complexes.
Attack pattern
Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021, blasts have become rare. However, Islamic State affiliates remain active and continue to carry out sporadic attacks. In 2025 alone, Afghanistan witnessed two suicide bombings. Despite the Taliban's promises to restore security after years of armed rebellion, many attacks continue unabated, with local ISIL branches claiming responsibility for several incidents.