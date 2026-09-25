Athens Plaka explosion near Acropolis injures 3, possible gas leak
World
A sudden explosion rocked Athens's Plaka district, right by the famous Acropolis, on Friday morning.
The blast brought down a two-story building and left three people hurt: two women were pulled out by firefighters and taken to the hospital, while a passerby got away with minor injuries.
Early reports point to a possible gas leak as the cause.
Plaka sealed off, searches continue
The explosion scattered debris across nearby streets and damaged several buildings and cars, making rescue work tough.
Emergency crews are still searching for anyone who might be trapped in the rubble.
Authorities have sealed off the busy tourist area as they work to keep everyone safe.