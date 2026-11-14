Atlantic asphalt crashes into American Heritage riverboat in New Orleans
A cargo ship called Atlantic Asphalt crashed into the docked riverboat American Heritage in New Orleans on November 13 after losing steering control.
Thankfully, about 180 people on board the riverboat were rescued safely.
For those wondering, there were no Indian crew members on the cargo ship.
Tied to China State Shipbuilding Corporation
Atlantic Asphalt is managed by a Singapore-based company and is actually owned by a company formally registered in Liberia. It is a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, the world's biggest military shipbuilder as of 2022.
The incident is drawing comparisons to Baltimore's Dali accident in 2024, which also involved steering trouble but had mostly Indian crew on board.