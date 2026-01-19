'Attack on Khamenei would mean all-out war': Iran warns US

Iran has issued a stern warning to the United States , saying that any attack on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would be considered an "all-out war" against the Iranian nation. In a post to X on Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, "An attack on the great leader of our country [Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei] is tantamount to a full-scale war with the Iranian nation."

Tensions escalate US president's remarks lead to Iranian response Pezeshkian's comments were in reaction to US President Donald Trump's warning of possible intervention if protesters continued to be killed or executed in Iran. He also blamed the US and its allies for Iran's economic hardships due to long-standing hostility and inhumane sanctions. In an interview with Politico, Trump had suggested that it was time for new leadership in Iran. Trump called Khamenei a "sick man" in the interview and said, "It's time to look for new leadership in Iran."

Blame game Iran blames US for economic hardships, acknowledges deaths Pezeshkian's warnings came as the Islamic Republic's judiciary warned that it may proceed with the executions of people arrested in the ongoing uprising. The exact scale of the killings that occurred during the major protests is unknown, in part because of the internet outage. According to an Iranian official, officials have confirmed that at least 5,000 individuals, including approximately 500 security personnel, have been killed.

