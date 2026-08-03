Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi meets Red Cross delegates
What's the story
Aung San Suu Kyi, the detained leader of Myanmar, has met with a delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the BBC reported. This is her first confirmed contact with outsiders since she wrote a letter to her son two-and-a-half years ago. The meeting was held under the military government that overthrew her administration in 2021 and sentenced her to 33 years in prison on what are widely considered trumped-up charges.
Health uncertainty
Suu Kyi looking relaxed and healthy
The military government has not released any information about Suu Kyi's health or the content of her conversation with the ICRC delegation.
However, photographs from the meeting show her looking relaxed and healthy.
This is a major development as her son Kim Aris has been campaigning internationally for proof of life for his mother, who is now under house arrest after having her sentence reduced.
Diplomatic isolation
Meeting hints at possible release for Suu Kyi
The meeting with the ICRC comes as Myanmar's military government is facing international pressure to end its diplomatic isolation.
The government, led by coup leader Min Aung Hlaing, has rejected calls to stop bombing opposition-held areas and start negotiations to end the civil war.
However, the recent meeting with Suu Kyi hints that it may be willing to consider releasing her from detention.