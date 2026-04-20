Australia busts $10M retail theft ring; 31, including Indian, arrested

Australian authorities have busted a multi-million-dollar retail theft ring, arresting 31 people in the process. The group is said to have stolen up to $10 million worth of goods from supermarkets across Victoria, according to The Times of India. Among those arrested is a 39-year-old Indian national who was reportedly in Australia on an expired visa.

Operation details 'Theft-to-order' operation targeting high-value items The group is accused of running a "theft-to-order" operation, targeting high-value items such as baby formula, vitamins, skincare products, and electric toothbrushes. These items were then allegedly sold on the black market for profit. Superintendent Matthew Baynes called it one of the largest operations in relation to retail theft, stressing that these crimes are far from victimless.

Charges filed Indian national charged with multiple counts of theft The Indian national is accused of stealing around $160,000 worth of goods over several months. He has been charged with a staggering 68 counts of theft and 19 counts of attempted theft. The investigation, led by the Box Hill Divisional Response Unit, has so far resulted in 18 offenders being jailed, while 10 others remain before the courts.

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