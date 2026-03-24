AWS confirms service disruption in Bahrain due to drone activity
What's the story
Amazon has confirmed that its Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the Bahrain region has been "disrupted" due to drone activity. The incident is the second disruption of cloud services in the Middle East since the outbreak of hostilities between the United States and Israel against Iran. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the disruption, adding that they are working on recovery measures and helping affected customers migrate to alternate AWS regions.
Previous incidents
Previous disruptions due to Iranian drone strikes
This is not the first time that AWS's Bahrain region has been targeted. Earlier this month, a facility in Bahrain and two in the United Arab Emirates were damaged due to Iranian drone strikes. Disruptions at AWS facilities can have a ripple effect on thousands of organizations globally, impacting their operations and potentially drying up investment inflow into the region.
Company statement
Amazon advises customers to migrate workloads
In light of the ongoing conflict, Amazon had advised customers with workloads in affected regions to migrate to other locations. "As this situation evolves and, as we have advised before, we request those with workloads in the affected regions continue to migrate to other locations," Amazon said in a statement Monday night. The company is yet to disclose further details about the extent of damage or the expected duration of disruption at its Bahrain facility.