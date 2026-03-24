AWS confirms service disruption in Bahrain due to drone activity

This is not the first time that AWS's Bahrain region has been targeted. Earlier this month, a facility in Bahrain and two in the United Arab Emirates were damaged due to Iranian drone strikes. Disruptions at AWS facilities can have a ripple effect on thousands of organizations globally, impacting their operations and potentially drying up investment inflow into the region.

Company statement

Amazon advises customers to migrate workloads

In light of the ongoing conflict, Amazon had advised customers with workloads in affected regions to migrate to other locations. "As this situation evolves and, as we have advised before, we request those with workloads in the affected regions continue to migrate to other locations," Amazon said in a statement Monday night. The company is yet to disclose further details about the extent of damage or the expected duration of disruption at its Bahrain facility.