Sky-high arrival: Woman delivers baby mid-flight from Dakar to Rome
What's the story
An extraordinary event unfolded on ITA Airways flight AZ855 from Dakar, Senegal, to Rome. A seven-month pregnant woman went into labor at 34,000 feet and gave birth mid-air. The incident occurred about an hour after take-off when the cabin crew was alerted about the emergency, as per the British tabloid The Metro.
In-flight assistance
A doctor and nurse helped the woman deliver
The crew quickly moved the woman to a private area of the aircraft and called for any medical professionals on board. A doctor and nurse stepped up to help with the delivery. With their assistance, the woman gave birth successfully, and both mother and child were reported to be healthy after the delivery.
Flight diversion
The airline later called it a 'rare and special event'
The airline later called the incident a "rare and special event" and thanked its staff for their professionalism. The aircraft turned back between Western Sahara and Mauritania as a precautionary measure. It safely landed at Blaise Diagne International Airport in Senegal around 2:30am local time before resuming its journey to Rome.
Historic event
ITA Airways also wished the newborn
This incident marks the first time a baby has been born on an ITA Airways flight. The airline wished the newborn a happy and healthy future. In a statement, the airlines said, "The mother and the newborn received immediate assistance from the crew—who demonstrated great professionalism—and from two passengers—a doctor and a nurse—to whom the Company extends its deepest gratitude."