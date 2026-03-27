'Bad start': Trump on reports of Mojtaba Khamenei being gay 

United States President Donald Trump has confirmed reports that United States intelligence officials briefed him about the sexual orientation of Iran 's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. The information was first reported by The New York Post. Speaking on Fox News show "The Five," anchor Jesse Watters asked Trump if the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had informed him that Khamenei is gay.

Intelligence report Khamenei had long-term sexual relationship with male tutor Trump replied, "Well, they did say that, but I don't know if it was only them. I think a lot of people are saying that, which puts him off to a bad start in that particular country." According to The Post, US intelligence officials believe that Mojtaba had a long-term sexual relationship with his male tutor. One official described the information as coming from "one of the most protected sources that the government has."

Power dynamics Mojtaba succeeded his father on March 8 Another source claimed Mojtaba made "aggressive" sexual advances toward his caretakers after being injured in airstrikes on February 28. Mojtaba was appointed as the Supreme Leader on March 8, succeeding his late father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, despite his father's opposition to his rise. A source revealed that his father and others suspected he was gay "and that was something that people were spreading to try to stop his ascension."

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