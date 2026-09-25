Balen Shah at U.N. says aid should match weapons speed
Nepal's Prime Minister Balen Shah took the stage at the U.N., calling out how the world moves military gear way faster than essentials like food and fuel.
He pointed out that countries like Nepal are struggling with climate change and disasters, like the big floods in August, and argued that getting basics across borders should be just as quick as moving weapons.
Balen Shah urges Himalayan climate cooperation
Shah urged neighbors like India, China, and Nepal to work together on climate action in the Himalayas.
He pressed for a system where Shah said, "Rifles and ammunition cross borders, clear every bottleneck, meet every deadline," and "A country that is willing to pay should be able to buy," with a further reference to a weapon being delivered anywhere "in 72 hours."
For him, it's about making sure people's needs come first when it comes to global logistics.