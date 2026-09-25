Balen Shah at U.N. says aid should match weapons speed

Shah urged neighbors like India, China, and Nepal to work together on climate action in the Himalayas.

He pressed for a system where Shah said, "Rifles and ammunition cross borders, clear every bottleneck, meet every deadline," and "A country that is willing to pay should be able to buy," with a further reference to a weapon being delivered anywhere "in 72 hours."

For him, it's about making sure people's needs come first when it comes to global logistics.