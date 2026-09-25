Balendra Shah asks India and China for Himalayan climate cooperation
World
Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah just pitched a new plan at the United Nations, asking India and China to team up with Nepal on climate action in the Himalayas.
His idea comes after recent deadly flash floods in Nepal that killed 1,452 people, a clear sign that climate disasters are hitting close to home.
Balendra Shah urges shared satellite monitoring
Shah wants the three countries to share satellite data and technical know-how to monitor dangerous glacial lakes.
He's also pushing for better early-warning systems and joint disaster response across borders.
Rebuilding from this year's floods is set to cost Nepal US$4.77 billion, about 10% of its entire economy, so he stressed how working together is more important than ever.