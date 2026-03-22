Balendra Shah to be sworn Nepal PM on Ram Navami

Balendra Shah, the 35-year-old leader of the Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP), will be sworn in as Nepal 's Prime Minister on March 27, coinciding with Ram Navami. The move is seen as a strategic political gesture, especially since Shah launched his election campaign from Janakpur, held to be the birthplace of Sita. The RSP won the recent elections with a landslide victory, winning 125 out of 165 directly elected seats and heading for a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives.

Political shift First Madheshi Prime Minister Shah's victory is a major political shift in Nepal, where he will be the first Madheshi Prime Minister. His rise to power comes after the Gen Z protests that toppled the previous coalition government led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The oath-taking ceremony for newly elected lawmakers will be held on March 26, with Shah likely to be elected as Parliamentary Party leader and take his oath the next day.

Career path Shah's rise to power Shah is a structural engineer by training and a former mayor of Kathmandu. He rose to fame as a popular rapper who criticized corruption, making him popular among Nepal's youth. His victory in the 2022 Kathmandu mayoral election was by over 61,000 votes. The RSP's decision on December 28 announced Shah as its Prime Ministerial candidate with Rabi Lamichhane as party chief.

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