Balendra Shah urges India China UN cooperation for Himalayan resilience
World
Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah just pitched a big idea at the United Nations: he's asking India and China to join forces with Nepal on climate resilience in the Himalayas.
After August's severe floods hit Nepal hard, Shah called for sharing satellite data and keeping a closer eye on risky glacial lakes, hoping teamwork can help prevent future disasters.
ICIMOD backs cross border early warnings
ICIMOD says nearly two billion people depend on water from the Hindu Kush-Himalaya region, so cross-border early-warning systems are crucial.
He also urged wealthier countries to shoulder a larger share of the response to climate action in vulnerable places like the Himalayas, suggesting a fairer way to share resources so everyone gets support when it counts.