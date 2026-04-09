Bangladesh FM raises Hasina's extradition request during meeting with Jaishankar 

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman met India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Wednesday. During the meeting, Rahman raised the issue of extraditing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. The Bangladesh government has sought their return, as they have been sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal.

Diplomatic engagement Jaishankar reiterates India's desire to engage constructively with Bangladesh According to the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi, Jaishankar reiterated "India's desire to engage constructively with the new Government and further strengthen bilateral ties." "The two sides agreed to explore proposals for deepening the partnership through the relevant bilateral mechanisms. Follow-on official meetings are expected to take place at an early date," it said. The meeting was the highest-level diplomatic engagement between India and Bangladesh since the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) came to power.

Economic cooperation Rahman thanks India for diesel, fertilizer supplies The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry also sought an increase in diesel and fertilizer supplies from India. According to Dhaka's statement, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri assured that the Indian government would consider these requests favorably. The two sides also discussed security along the India-Bangladesh border and effective border management during their meeting.

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