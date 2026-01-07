The incident took place on Wednesday in Naogaon

Bangladesh: Hindu man jumps into canal to escape mob; dies

By Chanshimla Varah 12:56 pm Jan 07, 2026

A Hindu man in Bangladesh died after jumping into a canal to escape a mob that was chasing him over theft allegations. The incident took place on Tuesday in Naogaon and the victim has been identified as Mithun Sarkar. According to Naogaon Police Super Mohammad Tariqul Islam, "He was chased by a mob accusing him of theft. He jumped into the water and after he jumped in, he died."