Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia's funeral today; Jaishankar to attend
What's the story
The funeral of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia will take place on Wednesday, with full state honors. She died on Tuesday at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. The interim government has announced that she will be buried next to her husband, former President Ziaur Rahman, at Zia Udyan in Dhaka.
Funeral arrangements
Funeral details and international attendance
The funeral will be held after Zohr prayers at Parliament's South Plaza and Manik Mia Avenue, Law Advisor Asif Nazrul confirmed after a special meeting of the interim government's Advisory Council. Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar are among the foreign dignitaries expected to attend.
National mourning
State mourning and general holiday declared
Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has declared three days of state mourning and a one-day general holiday on the day of Zia's funeral prayers. He urged citizens to maintain discipline during this time. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings in Bangladesh and abroad during the mourning period.
Memorial services
Special prayers and condolence books opened
Special prayers will be held in mosques across Bangladesh for Zia's eternal peace. Condolence books will also be opened at Bangladesh missions abroad. Several key roads in Dhaka will stay closed or have limited traffic starting at 7:00am on Wednesday. Police have urged commuters to avoid Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue and Manik Mia Avenue. Alternative routes and parking zones have been planned to facilitate a smooth funeral process and manage the anticipated enormous turnout.
Zia
Khaleda died at Evercare Hospital
According to The Daily Star, Khaleda died at Evercare Hospital, where she was admitted on November 23 with symptoms of a lung infection. Her doctors diagnosed her with advanced cirrhosis of the liver, arthritis, diabetes, and chest and heart problems. She first rose to power in 1991, serving until 1996 before returning for a brief second term. However, the opposition boycotted the election, and Zia was deposed by Sheikh Hasina, who remained her political foe for the next three decades.