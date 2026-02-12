Bangladesh polls: BNP leader dies after push by Jamaat-e-Islami workers

Mohibuzzaman Kochi, a 60-year-old city leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), died at the Khulna Alia Madrasah polling center on Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 9:00am when Kochi allegedly objected to canvassing inside the center and was pushed by activists of rival Jamaat-e-Islami. According to reports, he fell and hit his head. He was later declared dead at a hospital.

Allegations made BNP blames Jamaat Mizanur Rahman, convener of the metropolitan BNP media cell, claimed that Kochi had long suffered from heart disease and went to vote early. He alleged that Abdur Rahim, principal of Alia Madrasah and Jamaat campaigner, along with his associates, pushed Kochi, causing him to hit his head on a tree. He was later taken to a private medical college hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors.

Counter claims No pushing or assault, says Mahbubur Rahman However, Mahbubur Rahman, Jamaat's center director, denied the allegations. He instead claimed that BNP supporters were trying to force their female activists out of the center. "I intervened, and during the commotion one of them fell ill. Later we heard he had died. There was no pushing or assault," he said.

Advertisement

Legal action demanded Demand for action against assailants Nazrul Islam, the BNP-nominated candidate for Khulna-2, expressed his grief over Kochi's death. He said, "A shadow of grief has fallen over BNP in Khulna. This morning at the Alia Madrasah center, former office secretary of Khulna BNP Mohibuzzaman Kochi was killed following an attack by a Jamaat leader." He demanded immediate arrest and legal action against those involved in the incident.

Advertisement