Bangladesh polls: BNP leader dies after push by Jamaat-e-Islami workers
What's the story
Mohibuzzaman Kochi, a 60-year-old city leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), died at the Khulna Alia Madrasah polling center on Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 9:00am when Kochi allegedly objected to canvassing inside the center and was pushed by activists of rival Jamaat-e-Islami. According to reports, he fell and hit his head. He was later declared dead at a hospital.
Allegations made
BNP blames Jamaat
Mizanur Rahman, convener of the metropolitan BNP media cell, claimed that Kochi had long suffered from heart disease and went to vote early. He alleged that Abdur Rahim, principal of Alia Madrasah and Jamaat campaigner, along with his associates, pushed Kochi, causing him to hit his head on a tree. He was later taken to a private medical college hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors.
Counter claims
No pushing or assault, says Mahbubur Rahman
However, Mahbubur Rahman, Jamaat's center director, denied the allegations. He instead claimed that BNP supporters were trying to force their female activists out of the center. "I intervened, and during the commotion one of them fell ill. Later we heard he had died. There was no pushing or assault," he said.
Legal action demanded
Demand for action against assailants
Nazrul Islam, the BNP-nominated candidate for Khulna-2, expressed his grief over Kochi's death. He said, "A shadow of grief has fallen over BNP in Khulna. This morning at the Alia Madrasah center, former office secretary of Khulna BNP Mohibuzzaman Kochi was killed following an attack by a Jamaat leader." He demanded immediate arrest and legal action against those involved in the incident.
Violence
Crude bomb blasts reported
Violence was also reported elsewhere. Three people sustained injuries after a crude bomb exploded at a polling center in Gopalganj district. Another crude bomb blast was also reported at a polling center in Munshiganj. Bangladesh is holding its first election after a student-led uprising in 2024 ousted Sheikh Hasina. The poll now pits the BNP against the Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami, which has joined forces with a party formed out of the student movement.