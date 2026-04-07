Bangladesh's 1st female Speaker arrested 

Political career

Chaudhury's historic election as Speaker

Chaudhury made history on April 30, 2013, when she became the first woman to preside over Bangladesh's legislature. She first entered parliament in 2009 through a reserved seat for women and later became the state minister for women and children's affairs before being elected speaker. She stepped down on September 2, 2024, after the Sheikh Hasina government fell on August 5. Although constitutional laws require the speaker to continue until a replacement takes oath, Shirin chose to resign before that.