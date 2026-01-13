BBC seeks dismissal of Donald Trump's $10B lawsuit
What's the story
The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is seeking to dismiss a $10 billion lawsuit filed by United States President Donald Trump. The lawsuit was filed over an edited speech that made it seem like Trump had instructed his supporters to attack the US Capitol. In its filing, the BBC argued that a Florida court lacks personal jurisdiction since it did not air the program in question in Florida.
Legal defense
BBC argues against Trump's claims of defamation
The BBC also contended that Trump can't prove damages due to the lack of specific allegations of actual damages. The broadcaster apologized for editing the speech but maintained it would defend itself in court. It argued that Trump failed to plead actual damages and only claimed "vague 'harm to his professional and occupational interests.'"
Case proceedings
BBC seeks to halt evidence gathering in lawsuit
The BBC has asked the court to stay the merits-based discovery phase, which allows both parties to obtain evidence from each other. It argued that engaging in this phase while its motion to dismiss is pending would burden defendants with unnecessary costs if the motion is granted. The broadcaster is funded by a mandatory license fee paid by all television-watching households in the UK.