Benjamin Netanyahu accuses Zohran Mamdani of antisemitism at UN assembly
World
At the U.N. General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani of antisemitism, saying many Jewish people in New York City no longer feel safe since Mamdani was elected mayor.
This clash comes after Mamdani's support for Palestinian independence and criticism of Israel.
Mamdani admits City cannot arrest Netanyahu
He stands firmly against "hate or bigotry of any kind." The speech stirred up controversy: some delegates even walked out.
While Mamdani once called for an arrest warrant against Netanyahu over Gaza, he later admitted the city can't actually do that.