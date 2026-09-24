Benjamin Netanyahu addresses U.N. to boost image ahead of elections
World
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address the U.N. hoping to boost his image ahead of tough elections next month.
He's facing a lot of criticism at home and abroad after the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks from Gaza and ongoing conflicts in the region.
Even his attempt to catch up with President Trump in New York didn't work out due to scheduling issues.
Netanyahu urges unity and military support
Netanyahu will use his speech to call for unity among Israelis, urging everyone to support the military against Hamas.
But he's also dealing with pushback: 61% of Israelis don't want him re-elected, according to a recent poll.
Internationally, he hoped to be seen as someone who can defend Israel before the world.