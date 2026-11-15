Benjamin Netanyahu asks Gadi Eisenkot to join national unity government
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked former IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot to join a national unity government, hoping to bring more voices together as tensions with Iran rise, especially over its nuclear ambitions.
Netanyahu says facing these big challenges needs more than just the usual political lineup.
Netanyahu seeks talks on Haredi draft
Netanyahu is calling for open talks, no strings attached, and he wants to finally tackle military draft issues, including those affecting the Haredi community.
He's pitching this as a "government of hope," aiming for real national teamwork after recent public divisions.
The goal: show a united front against outside threats by bringing different groups together.